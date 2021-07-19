Chinese delegation supports joint efforts to make Tokyo Olympics success: official

Xinhua) 13:00, July 19, 2021

TOKYO, July 19 (Xinhua) -- A senior Chinese Olympic official expressed support to the Tokyo Olympic Games on Monday, saying China is willing to work together with all the stakeholders to make the upcoming Games a success.

The Chinese delegation highly appreciated the arduous efforts made by Japan to successfully host the Olympic Games in Tokyo, said Liu Guoyong, secretary general of the Chinese delegation.

As the COVID-19 pandemic is still prevailing worldwide, the Tokyo Olympic Games Organizing Committee and all the sectors of Japanese society, with the support of the International Olympic Committee and the rest of the world, overcame many obstacles to prepare a wonderful stage for all the athletes to realize their Olympic dreams, said Liu.

"It's not easy, at all," he said.

According to Liu, Over 250 people of the Chinese delegation, such as teams of sailing, table tennis, archery, women's football and taekwondo, have arrived in Japan.

We have seen the great efforts made by the Japanese side to provide all the services to different delegations, and our athletes, coaches and staff have felt the warmth and friendliness of the organizing committee staff and volunteers, said Liu.

"The Olympic Village is clean and tidy, the food at the athletes restaurant is delicious and healthy," he said. "We appreciated the work of the organizing committee of the Games."

Liu reiterated that the Chinese delegation will strictly abide by the rules made by the organizers on epidemic prevention and control, calling all the Olympic delegations to fully support and cooperate with the organizers to make the Games a success and let the athletes shine on their stage.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)