Monday, July 19, 2021

Members of Chinese Olympic delegation arrive in Tokyo

(Xinhua) 09:02, July 19, 2021

Lin Chaopan (C) of the Chinese men's gymnastics team arrives with members of Chinese Olympic delegation at the Narita airport in Tokyo, Japan, July 18, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)


