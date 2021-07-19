Home>>
Members of Chinese Olympic delegation arrive in Tokyo
(Xinhua) 09:02, July 19, 2021
Lin Chaopan (C) of the Chinese men's gymnastics team arrives with members of Chinese Olympic delegation at the Narita airport in Tokyo, Japan, July 18, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
