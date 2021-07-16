Botswana targeting two medals at Tokyo Olympics
GABORONE, July 15 (Xinhua) -- Botswana has set a target of two medals at the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, an official said on Wednesday.
Tshepo Sitale, Botswana's Chef de Mission, said athletes from the southern African country have made a resolve to compete rather than just increasing the number of the participants at the Games.
"We have set ourselves a target of two medals and we endeavor to give it our all," Sitale told a panel of journalists at the Sir Seretse Khama International Airport in Botswana's capital city Gaborone before departure for Tokyo.
Sitale said Botswana's resolve, as a team, is to represent Botswana with pride and bring glory and joy to the hearts of the country's citizens.
Botswana has assembled a team of 14 athletes who will compete across athletics, boxing, swimming and weightlifting.
