Chinese gymnasts eye redemption at Tokyo Olympics

Chinese gymnastics coach Wang Qunce (F) arrives at Narita International Airport in Tokyo on July 18. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Chinese gymnasts, who failed to win a single gold medal in Rio, are combative and eager to complete their redemption in Tokyo.

TOKYO, July 18 (Xinhua) -- The third batch of China's Olympic delegation, composed of athletes in shooting, gymnastics, tennis, taekwondo, badminton, hockey and boxing, arrived here on Sunday, five days before the 32nd Summer Olympic Games open.

Xiao Ruoteng competes during the men's pommel horse final at the 2021 Chinese National Gymnastic Championships in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 8, 2021. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Gymnastics is one of China's traditional strength sports. However, with a "golden" history, Chinese gymnasts failed to win a gold five years ago in Rio, which weighs heavily on the gymnasts' minds.

"We want to bounce back," star gymnast Xiao Ruoteng, who eyes the men's team gold in Tokyo, told Xinhua at the Narita International Airport.

Zhao Shuai (L) competes with Mirhashem Hosseini of Iran for bronze medal in Men -68kg category during the World Taekwondo Grand Prix Final 2019 in Moscow on Dec. 7, 2019. (Xinhua/Evgeny Sinitsyn)

Zhao Shuai, who made history by winning China's first Olympic gold in men's taekwondo when he triumphed in the 58kg category in Rio, said he was honored to be appointed one of the two flag-bearers at the opening ceremony.

"It's an honor and also a big encouragement for me," said the high-spirited Zhao. "I'm in great shape, and I will start my pre-game training in the coming days."

Wu Jingyu (R) competes with Rukiye Yildirim of Turkey during the women's -49kg semifinal at the 2019 World Taekwondo Grand Prix Final in Moscow on Dec. 6, 2019. (Xinhua/Evgeny Sinitsyn)

Taekwondo veteran and two-time Olympic gold medalist Wu Jingyu is making her fourth Olympic appearance in Tokyo. She expects to enjoy the sports gala besides her ambition on her third Olympic title.

"It's very special Games. I just want to feel every bit of it," she said, referring to the stringent COVID-prevention procedures that she went through at the airport. "My goal is to win the highest honor for my country."

Huang Yaqiong(R)/Zheng Siwei compete during the mixed doubles semifinal at Indonesia Masters 2020 badminton tournament in Jakarta, Indonesia, Jan. 18, 2020. (Xinhua/Zulkarnain)

The Chinese badminton team will also face challenges at the Games.

"We need your support, our fans!" said star shuttler Huang Yaqiong. "We have a big dream and we hope it will finally come true."

