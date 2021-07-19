Training session of Chinese table tennis players ahead of Tokyo 2020

Xinhua) 15:00, July 19, 2021

President of the Chinese Table Tennis Association Liu Guoliang (L) and women's team coach Li Sun, react during a training session ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, July 19, 2021. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)