Training session of Chinese table tennis players ahead of Tokyo 2020
(Xinhua) 15:00, July 19, 2021
President of the Chinese Table Tennis Association Liu Guoliang (L) and women's team coach Li Sun, react during a training session ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, July 19, 2021. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)
