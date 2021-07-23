Sunset scenery of Tokyo Bay

July 23, 2021

Photo taken on July 22, 2021 shows the sunset scenery of Odaiba Seaside Park, Tokyo Bay, Japan. The Triathlon competition of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics will be held at this park. Tokyo 2020 Olympics, or the 2020 Summer Olympic Games, kicks off Friday. (Photo: China News Service/Du Yang)

