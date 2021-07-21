Home>>
International Broadcast Centre of Tokyo 2020
(Xinhua) 15:08, July 21, 2021
A journalist works at the International Broadcast Centre (IBC) of Tokyo 2020 in Tokyo, Japan, July 21, 2021. (Xinhua/Wang Qingqin)
