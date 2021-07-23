HKSAR gov't strongly condemns U.S. for smearing national security law

Xinhua) 08:12, July 23, 2021

HONG KONG, July 22 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government on Thursday condemned the United States for maliciously smearing the national security law in Hong Kong.

The implementation of the national security law in Hong Kong safeguards the SAR's unique advantages under "one country, two systems," guarantees its security and stability, and reinforces its status as a global financial hub, Financial Secretary of the HKSAR government Paul Chan said, stressing that more global investors will be attracted to do business in Hong Kong.

Chan's remarks came in response to the so-called Investment Climate Statements issued by the U.S. state department, which smeared Hong Kong's business environment.

The U.S. government has repeatedly attacked the national security law in Hong Kong and interfered in Hong Kong affairs, Chan said, voicing strong disapproval of the malicious comments in the report.

Chan pointed out that the U.S. report is self-contradictory as it vilifies the national security law in Hong Kong but at the same time recognizes Hong Kong's popularity among American investors and traders and its competitive professional services.

The report exposed the U.S. double standard, Chan said, noting that every country has the right and responsibility to safeguard national security.

The HKSAR government continues to welcome global businesses, including U.S. businesses, to set up offices in Hong Kong, Chan said, adding that Hong Kong's investment environment is more stable after the national security law took effect.

Hong Kong remains a competitive global financial hub and the HKSAR government is confident in giving full play to Hong Kong's advantages, seizing enormous opportunities in national development and pushing forward Hong Kong's economic growth, Chan said.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)