Pilot project launched in Hefei to provide free daycare services for students during summer holiday

Xinhua) 16:14, July 22, 2021

Children play football in the daycare class in Hefei, capital of east China's Anhui Province, July 21, 2021. Yaohai District of Hefei City launched a pilot project to provide free daycare services for the students during the summer holiday to ease the pressure on working parents who have to take care of their children at this time. (Xinhua/Xie Chen)

