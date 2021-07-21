Xinjiang, My home: Ethnic Kazakh father records happy life through paintings

Xinhua) 14:47, July 21, 2021

Dawulet is an ethnic Kazakh father living in Qinghe County, northwest China's Xinjiang. He works as a driver. During his spare time, he loves to paint, recording the happy moments of his family life and beautiful scenery of his hometown. His wife runs a pastry shop, where most of Dawulet's paintings can be found on the walls.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)