World heritage Ming Xiaoling Mausoleum attracts visitors to Jiangsu
(Ecns.cn) 12:21, July 20, 2021
People visit the imperial Xiaoling Mausoleum in Nanjing, Jiangsu Province, July 19, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/ Yang Bo)
Located at the southern foot of Zijin Mountain in Nanjing, the imperial Xiaoling Mausoleum is the burial site of the Ming Dynasty's (1368-1644) founding emperor Zhu Yuanzhang and his empress.
The ancient tomb had been constructed since 1381 AD, and the giant stone monument was settled 32 years after in the Qing Dynasty (1413) by the Yongle Emperor, son of Emperor Zhu Yuanzhang's son. In 2003, it was listed on the World Heritage List by UNESCO.
