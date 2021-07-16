China tops global rankings in natural world heritages, cultural and natural heritages

People's Daily Online) 10:01, July 16, 2021

China is currently home to a total of 14 natural world heritages and 4 cultural and natural heritages, ranking first in the world in both categories, according to statistics from the National Forestry and Grassland Administration.

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 23, 2019 shows a view of Nuorilang Waterfall in Jiuzhaigou, a natural world heritage site in southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

China's remarkable achievements in world heritage protection have been recognized by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) as well as the World Heritage Committee.

Some 63 percent of the natural world heritage as well as cultural and natural heritage sites are in "good" and "better" conditions, while the figure is 89 percent in China, according to World Heritage Outlook 2020, an authoritative assessment report on the state of global heritage conservation by the World Heritage Committee's advisory body, the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

The report also showed that 7 percent of these heritages around the world are in critical condition, while none of the heritages in China are in such circumstances.

Over the past 30 years, the concept of natural world heritage protection in China has been constantly innovated, and the management level has been continuously improved. Currently, a relatively complete system of world heritage protection, management and monitoring has been established in the country.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)