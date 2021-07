Sweet makers make traditional Maamoul sweets in Damascus, Syria

Xinhua) 11:38, July 20, 2021

A sweet maker arranges traditional Maamoul sweets at his shop in Damascus, Syria, July 18, 2021. Maamoul, a sweet made from semolina, butter, sugar and nectar, and stuffed with walnuts, dates, or pistachios, is usually consumed in celebration of Eid al-Adha. (Photo by Ammar Safarjalani/Xinhua)

