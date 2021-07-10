Putin, Biden discuss cybersecurity, Syria over phone

Xinhua) 13:47, July 10, 2021

MOSCOW, July 9 (Xinhua) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday, during which the leaders discussed cybersecurity issues and the situation in Syria.

Putin and Biden agreed to continue their constructive cooperation in the field of cybersecurity, the Kremlin said in a statement.

Putin noted that despite Russia's willingness to cooperate on cybercrime suppression with the United States, the Russian side has not received requests on this matter, according to the statement.

"This cooperation should be carried out using specialized channels for data exchange between authorized government agencies, within the framework of bilateral legal mechanisms, as well as in compliance with the provisions of international law," said the Kremlin.

The leaders further covered the humanitarian situation in Syria and joint Russia-U.S. efforts on this issue within the UN Security Council, according to the statement.

