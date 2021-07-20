China-Europe freight train service via Erenhot port sees robust growth

Xinhua) 10:36, July 20, 2021

A China-Europe freight train runs through the national gate at Erenhot Port in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Jan. 8, 2021. (Xinhua/Guo Pengjie)

HOHHOT, July 19 (Xinhua) -- The border port of Erenhot in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region handled over 1,200 train trips during the first half of 2021, according to local customs.

A total of 1,241 China-Europe freight trains passed through the port in the six-month period, a year-on-year growth of 28.07 percent.

Major imports carried by the trains included paper pulp and flaxseed, and exports mainly comprised auto parts, daily necessities, home appliances and photovoltaic products, said Wang Mergeen, an official with Erenhot customs.

The total value of imports and exports over the period reached 2.61 billion U.S. dollars, increasing 59.57 percent year on year, according to the customs.

Fifty China-Europe freight train routes pass through the Erenhot Port, the only railway port between China and Mongolia.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)