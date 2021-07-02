China-Mongolia border port has handled over 1,200 China-Europe freight trains

July 02, 2021

Photo taken on Jan. 8, 2021 shows freight trains at Erenhot Port in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo by Guo Pengjie/Xinhua)

HOHHOT, July 2 (Xinhua) -- A total of 1,225 China-Europe freight trains have this year passed the border port of Erenhot in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, according to the local customs bureau.

The 1,225th train pulled into the station on Thursday, loaded with 698.4 tonnes of goods worth more than 22 million yuan (about 3.4 million U.S. dollars) in total, most of which were mechanical parts, medical equipment components and daily necessities.

So far, 48 China-Europe freight train routes pass through Erenhot Port, the largest land port on the China-Mongolia border.

"The China-Europe freight trains have become an international logistics service widely recognized by countries along the routes, as they are safe, speedy and environmentally friendly," said Wang Maili, an official with the Erenhot customs bureau.

