Xinjiang sets great store by preservation of cultural treasures

Xinhua) 09:47, July 19, 2021

An embroiderer learns embroidery techniques with her granddaughter at a workshop in Yizhou District of Hami, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 19, 2021. Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region in northwest China sets great store by the preservation of cultural treasures. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)