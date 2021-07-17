China's top legislator urges full, effective enforcement of rural vitalization promotion law

Xinhua) 17:20, July 17, 2021

GUIYANG, July 17 (Xinhua) -- Top Chinese legislator Li Zhanshu has underlined the importance of fully and effectively implementing the law on the promotion of rural vitalization to drive the comprehensive development of the country's agriculture, rural areas and farmers.

Li, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, made the remarks during an inspection tour in southwest China's Guizhou Province from Monday to Friday.

Noting that China has realized its first centenary goal of building a moderately prosperous society in all respects, Li said it will take continuous efforts to consolidate and expand poverty alleviation achievements and promote rural vitalization, to ensure farmers enjoy happier and more prosperous lives.

While presiding over a symposium on the implementation of the rural vitalization promotion law, Li put forward a series of measures, including developing industries in accordance with local conditions, ensuring the supply of agricultural products, and improving productivity by promoting mechanization, information technologies and smart technologies.

Guizhou's development in recent years epitomizes the progress of the Party and the country, said Li, calling for persistent efforts to bring about a new outlook in Guizhou featuring prosperous lives for its people and a beautiful ecological environment.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Bianji)