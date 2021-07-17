UN rights body adopts resolution on tackling systemic racism

July 17, 2021

A protester holds a sign near the White House in Washington D.C., the United States, on June 8, 2020. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

The resolution notes that the transatlantic slave trade is among the major sources and manifestations of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance, and that Africans and people of African descent, Asians and people of Asian descent and indigenous peoples were victims of these acts and continue to be victims of their consequences.

GENEVA, July 15 (Xinhua) -- The 47th session of the UN Human Rights Council adopted on Tuesday a resolution urging for actions to tackle systemic racism against Africans and people of African descent.

The resolution is titled "Promotion and protection of the human rights and fundamental freedoms of Africans and of people of African descent against excessive use of force and other human rights violations by law enforcement officers through transformative change for racial justice and equality."

Recalling the tragic murder of George Floyd in Minnesota, the United States, on May 25, 2020, the resolution says that the event drew attention to the scourge of systemic and structural racism and galvanized efforts to address this global problem in the United States and around the world.

Demonstrators participate in a Black Lives Matter protest in Budapest, Hungary, on June 20, 2020. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

The resolution decides to establish an international independent expert mechanism, comprising three experts with law enforcement and human rights expertise, to investigate governments' responses to peaceful anti-racism protests and all violations of international human rights law and to contribute to accountability and redress for victims.

