Highlights of foreign congratulatory messages on CPC's 100th founding anniversary (61)

BEIJING, July 12 (Xinhua) -- Leaders of foreign political parties and governments continued extending warm congratulations on the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

In messages addressed to General Secretary Xi Jinping of the CPC Central Committee or to the CPC Central Committee, they spoke highly of the great achievements the CPC has made in the past century, especially since the 18th CPC National Congress.

They also said the successful experience of the CPC is worth learning for political parties all over the world, and wished the CPC a new glorious century.

Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin hailed China for successfully completing the tasks of eliminating extreme poverty and building a moderately prosperous society in all respects under the wise leadership of the CPC.

He wished successful implementation of China's 14th Five-Year Plan and the realization of both the Long-Range Objectives Through the Year 2035 and the second centenary goal of building a great modern socialist country in all respects by 2050.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis, president of the New Democracy party of Greece and Greek prime minister, noted that Greece and China have a long history and both countries share a common goal of achieving progress and prosperity for the people, adding that the success of a political system should be measured by the well-being of the people.

Sri Lankan Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana said that the great achievements of the CPC stem from its continuous pursuit for the well-being of the people, which also provided valuable experience for political parties and countries around the world.

La Nyalla Mattalitti, speaker of the Regional Representative Council of Indonesia, expressed appreciation of Xi's outstanding leadership and his long-term view in maintaining regional stability and achieving sustainable development.

Roger Mancienne, leader of the Seychellois Democratic Alliance and speaker of the National Assembly of Seychelles, noted that under the leadership of the CPC, China has taken advantage of its advanced industrial system and economic management capabilities, and made great achievements in infrastructure construction, poverty eradication, medical and educational development, and common prosperity.

Moustadroine Abdou, speaker of the Assembly of the Union of Comoros, said that mankind will remember the CPC's outstanding leaders for the unique historical achievement of leading the country from a poor agricultural state to become the world's second-largest economy within just a century.

Amadou Damaro Camara, president of the National Assembly of Guinea, said that under the leadership of the CPC, the Chinese people have made unremitting efforts and turned the great vision of building a moderately prosperous society in all respects into a vivid reality.

