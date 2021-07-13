China issues guideline on ideological, political work

Xinhua) 11:01, July 13, 2021

BEIJING, July 12 (Xinhua) -- As the Communist Party of China (CPC) celebrated its centenary, China has released a guideline to strengthen and improve its ideological and political work.

The document, issued by the CPC Central Committee and the State Council, stressed the importance of ideological and political work. It said it has a significant bearing on the Party's future, the country's long-term law and order, and the unity and cohesion of the Chinese nation.

Ideological work should be regarded as an important tool to govern both the Party and the country, the guideline said.

Efforts should be exerted to deepen ideological and political work, improve it at the grassroots level, and maintain its correct political direction while encouraging innovation, said the guideline.

A holistic mechanism should be built to pool all parties in a joint effort to push forward the work, it added.

Ideological and political work is the CPC's fine tradition, one of the outstanding strengths that the Party enjoys, and the lifeline for all work, the guideline said.

