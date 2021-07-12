Construction of major high-speed railway in NW China enters key phase

Xinhua

Railway staff members work at the Zhongwei section of the Zhongwei-Lanzhou high-speed rail line, in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, July 10, 2021. A major high-speed railway in northwest China has entered a key phase recently, where the construction of overhead contact system has been rolled out. The railway, linking Zhongwei and Lanzhou, capital of neighboring Gansu Province, is scheduled to measure 218.5 kilometers with a maximum speed of 250 km per hour. The line, which is expected to open in 2022, will connect with another high-speed rail line linking Zhongwei with Yinchuan, capital of the region. Travel time between Lanzhou and Yinchuan will be shortened from the current 8.5 hours to just 2.5 hours. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

