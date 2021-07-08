China to better protect workers' rights in new labor forms to boost flexible employment

Delivery man Fu Luqiang gives the takeaway food to a customer in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Feb. 25, 2020. (Xinhua/Li An)

BEIJING, July 7 (Xinhua) -- China will better protect the rights and interests of workers engaged in new forms of employment, to boost flexible employment, create jobs and increase people's income, the State Council's executive meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang decided on Wednesday.

"The lawful rights and interests of workers engaged in new forms of employment must be upheld. The flexibly employed now total over 200 million across the country. Last year, we realized fairly sufficient employment, and flexible employment saw an increase of 7.7 percent." Li said.

"New forms of employment have become a key source of job opportunities and an important underpinning for keeping overall employment stable," he said.

To adapt to the new types of employment, multiple forms of labor relations that help protect workers' rights and interests will be established. Enterprises that engage in labor dispatch and outsourcing should provide appropriate safeguards for workers' rights and interests.

"The lawful rights and interests of workers engaged in new labor forms must be protected. Such protection needs to be compatible with the relevant laws and regulations, and various forms of labor relations should be established, to promote the sound development of flexible employment," Li said.

Enterprises should pay work remuneration on time and in full, and refrain from setting any evaluation criteria that endanger workers' safety and health.

Platform enterprises were urged to solicit opinions from worker representatives when formulating or adjusting the rules and algorithms on order distribution, commission rate, among others, and make the results public. No unlawful restrictions shall be imposed that prohibit workers from taking jobs on multiple platforms.

Occupational injury insurance for the flexibly employed will be piloted, with ride-hailing, food delivery and instant delivery as the priority. Vocational skills training models tailored to new forms of employment will be developed, and subsidies will be provided to eligible workers participating in such training programs.

The household registration restrictions will be lifted for the flexibly employed to enroll in basic pension and medical insurance schemes in places where they work.

"Enterprises should assume their obligations and responsibilities for ensuring the rights and interests of the flexibly employed, including reasonable pay, accident insurance and vocational training. There should be proper regulation wherever needed," Li said.

"The government has the job to provide for essential needs. Household registration restrictions should be removed regarding basic pension and medical insurance," he said.

The meeting also decided to make medical insurance services more efficient and convenient to better protect people's health and enhance their sense of gains.

