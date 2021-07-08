Home-grown brands gaining traction among Chinese consumers: media

Xinhua) 09:56, July 08, 2021

BEIJING, July 7 (Xinhua) -- China's local brands are increasingly gaining in popularity among consumers at home, Reuters reported recently.

"Chinese brands are hot with most shoppers and have spurred billions of dollars in investment," Reuters wrote.

Forced to stay home last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Chinese consumers were forced to shop online and chose to purchase products from home-grown brands, which attracted investors to pour funds into local companies, according to the report.

Chinese consumers said local apparel brands fit them better and were more comfortable than their western counterparts, Reuters reported.

Consumers in China are increasingly making "patriotic choices amid a growing backlash against foreign brands in the country," Reuters said.

