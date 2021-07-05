British vlogger: my life in China is wonderful

"I enjoy my life here in China, so I want to talk about the real China as I see it," said Barrie VVeiss, a British vlogger who takes great pleasure in his pastime of sharing stories about his life in China.

Photo shows VVeiss in an interview. (Photo/chinanews.com)

VVeiss' passion for Chinese culture prompted him to go to Guilin, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region for the first time in 2014. He currently teaches at the Guilin University of Aerospace Technology.

VVeiss' social media accounts are constantly suspended by the West due to his insistence on speaking out for China. In October 2020, VVeiss founded the English website Best China Info to showcase the real China.

In addition to publishing research reports and current affairs commentary videos about China on this website, VVeiss has also released a wide range of videos on Chinese food and Chinese culture.

Photo shows VVeiss communicating with students in class. (Photo/chinanews.com)

VVeiss is also keen on sharing video clips recording his daily life on the Chinese video sharing website Bilibili. One of them, a video about supermarket shopping in China, garnered nearly 600,000 views.

Furthermore, VVeiss expressed his admiration for China's booming development over the past few years. "What impresses me more is that although the cities are developing, they have not caused damage to the surrounding natural environment," VVeiss explained.

"I like my life here and I don't want to leave," said VVeiss, who hopes to stay in China and continue to explore and demonstrate real Chinese life.

