S. African minister welcomes approval of China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine by SAHPRA
(Xinhua) 13:36, July 04, 2021
JOHANNESBURG, July 3 (Xinhua) -- South Africa's Acting Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane on Saturday welcomed the authorization for the use of the CoronaVac COVID-19 vaccine in the country.
The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) on Saturday announced that it had authorized the use of the vaccine developed by Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac Biotech.
"It is an undeniable fact that SAHPRA plays a key role in the country's response to this pandemic by ensuring that safe and efficacious vaccines are approved for use in the country," said Kubayi.
Kubayi said the authorization of the CoronaVac COVID-19 vaccine is a turning point and much needed relief for the country's vaccination rollout program.
