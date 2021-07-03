China greenlights two ChiNext IPOs

Xinhua) 14:10, July 03, 2021

BEIJING, July 3 (Xinhua) -- China's securities regulator has approved the initial public offering (IPO) registrations of two companies on the country's NASDAQ-style ChiNext board.

Nanjing Allfavor Electronic Co., Ltd. and Guangdong Nedfon Air System Co., Ltd. will be listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange's board of growth enterprises, the ChiNext board, according to the China Securities Regulatory Commission.

The companies and their underwriters will confirm the IPO dates and publish their prospectuses following discussions with the stock exchange.

