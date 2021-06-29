Biden faces tough path to challenge China's B&R Initiative: U.S. media
(From L to R, Front) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, U.S. President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, (From L to R, Rear) European Council President Charles Michel, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, stand for a photo in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain, on June 11, 2021. (Andrew Parsons/No 10 Downing Street/Handout via Xinhua)
Biden's endeavor has been met with a degree of skepticism and wariness from both experts and officials who worry that wealthy Group of Seven (G7) may lack the unity and commitment to challenge China's most successful and influential economic projects.
WASHINGTON, June 29 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Joe Biden has embarked on a gargantuan mission of rebuilding the United States both in image and infrastructure out of both domestic needs and his desire to contain China, according to a news piece reported by the U.S. magazine Newsweek on June 24.
U.S. President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress in Washington, D.C., the United States, April 28, 2021. (Melina Mara/Pool via Xinhua)
"I view the Build Back Better World initiative as a really good first step, and something that's good in principle," David Sacks, research fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations, told Newsweek. "But I think that there are a lot of questions about our ability to implement it and to put our money where our mouth is."
The G7 countries announced the launch of the Build Back Better World initiative, a global infrastructure development plan they said would meet the tremendous needs in low- and middle-income countries.
