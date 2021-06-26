Carrie Lam, new officials vow to make greater contributions to country, Hong Kong

Xinhua) 13:51, June 26, 2021

Carrie Lam (2nd R), chief executive of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), Chief Secretary for Administration of the HKSAR government Lee Ka-chiu (2nd L) , Secretary for Security Tang Ping-keung (1st R) and Commissioner of Police Siu Chak-yee (1st L) pose for a group photo during the swearing in ceremony in Hong Kong, south China, June 25, 2021. (Photo/Xinhua)

HONG KONG, June 25 (Xinhua) -- Carrie Lam, chief executive of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), and newly appointed HKSAR government officials vowed on Friday to make greater contributions to the country and Hong Kong.

Lee Ka-chiu was appointed Chief Secretary for Administration of the HKSAR government, and Tang Ping-keung was appointed Secretary for Security. Siu Chak-yee was appointed Commissioner of Police.

At a press conference, Lam spoke highly of the work done by the three officials over the past years when Hong Kong met with unprecedented difficulties.

"I'm confident that they will continue to rise to challenges, give full play to their strengths in their respective posts, and make greater contributions to the country and Hong Kong as best as they can," Lam said.

Pledging full support for the administration of the HKSAR chief executive, Lee highlighted the work to implement "one country, two systems" in accordance with the HKSAR Basic Law and practice the principle of "patriots administering Hong Kong."

He promised to maintain the high government efficiency, assist the chief executive in fighting COVID-19, and help Hong Kong further integrate into national development and maintain long-term prosperity and stability.

Tang said protecting Hong Kong and serving its residents are his lifelong aspirations.

Tang said he and disciplined services will continue to crack down on crimes, prevent homegrown terrorism, and fend off acts endangering national security by external forces and their local proxies so that the peaceful life of Hong Kong residents will be guaranteed.

Siu said the police will give priority to safeguarding national security, protecting Hong Kong's prosperity and stability, and guaranteeing people's safety, and will work to let all Hong Kong people feel that the police are a professional force with their hearts being with the community.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Bianji)