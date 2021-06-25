Chinese, Russian militaries enhance cooperation in all fields: spokesperson

Xinhua) 10:23, June 25, 2021

BEIJING, June 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese and Russian militaries have enhanced their exchange and cooperation in all fields, continuously enriching the strategic content of cooperation between the two countries, a Chinese military spokesperson said Thursday.

Ren Guoqiang, a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks at a press conference, noting that despite the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the two militaries have maintained smooth strategic communication, organized a range of crucial events, and conducted exchange and cooperation in fighting the pandemic.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Good-neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation between China and Russia, which is of great importance to bilateral ties, Ren said.

The Chinese military is willing to advance strategic coordination and deepen pragmatic exchange with its Russian counterpart, and together make new contributions to the national development and public well-being of the two countries, Ren added.

