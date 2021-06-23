Sports fan Xi Jinping

(People's Daily App) 15:30, June 23, 2021

It is well known that President Xi Jinping is a sports fan. He has a wide range of sports interests including football, basketball, volleyball, and tennis. He is also a firm promoter of national fitness and sports development. Here's a video to know more stories of Xi and sports.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Hongyu)