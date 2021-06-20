Home>>
World Refugee Day: Pakistan hosts more than 1.4 mln registered Afghan refugees
(Xinhua) 09:47, June 20, 2021
An Afghan refugee man prepares Afghani bread on the eve of the World Refugee Day on the outskirts of Peshawar, Pakistan, on June 19, 2021. Pakistan currently hosts more than 1.4 million registered Afghan refugees who have been forced to flee their homes, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). (Photo by Saeed Ahmad/Xinhua)
