World Refugee Day: Pakistan hosts more than 1.4 mln registered Afghan refugees

Xinhua) 09:47, June 20, 2021

An Afghan refugee man prepares Afghani bread on the eve of the World Refugee Day on the outskirts of Peshawar, Pakistan, on June 19, 2021. Pakistan currently hosts more than 1.4 million registered Afghan refugees who have been forced to flee their homes, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). (Photo by Saeed Ahmad/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Meng Bin, Bianji)