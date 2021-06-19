Central bank to issue commemorative coins in celebration of 100th anniversary of Communist Party of China

People's Daily Online) 10:05, June 19, 2021

Front and back of a circular 8g gold coin

China's central bank, the People's Bank of China, will issue a set of commemorative coins to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China starting June 21.

The nine-piece collection includes three gold coins, five silver coins and a copper alloy coin that comes in two colors. All of them will be legal tender.

