Home>>
Central bank to issue commemorative coins in celebration of 100th anniversary of Communist Party of China
(People's Daily Online) 10:05, June 19, 2021
|Front and back of a circular 8g gold coin
China's central bank, the People's Bank of China, will issue a set of commemorative coins to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China starting June 21.
The nine-piece collection includes three gold coins, five silver coins and a copper alloy coin that comes in two colors. All of them will be legal tender.
(Web editor: Sheng Chuyi, Bianji)
Photos
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.