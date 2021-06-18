Home>>
Little egrets frolic on Bosten Lake in China's Xinjiang
(Ecns.cn) 14:24, June 18, 2021
Little egrets play on the Bosten Lake in Bohu County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 16, 2021. The variety and amount of bird species have increased thanks to local environmental protection. Bosten Lake has become a "natural wonderland" for birds to inhabit. (Photo: China News Service / Nian Lei)
