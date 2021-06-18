Cadets fire anti-aircraft missile systems in graduation exercise

June 18, 2021

Anti-aircraft missile systems fire at mock aerial targets during a comprehensive training exercise near Bohai Bay in east China on May 29, 2021. The exercise was conducted by the PLA Army Academy of Artillery and Air Defense (Zhengzhou Campus), in a bid to hone the combat capabilities of the graduating cadets. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wei Ziying)

