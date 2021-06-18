Commentary: China's Shenzhou-12 mission contributes further to human space exploration

The crewed spacecraft Shenzhou-12, atop a Long March-2F carrier rocket, is launched from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China's Gobi Desert, June 17, 2021. (Xinhua/Ren Junchuan)

BEIJING, June 17 (Xinhua) -- China on Thursday successfully launched the Shenzhou-12 manned spaceship, ushering in a new era for humanity's exploration of space.

The crew, consisting of Nie Haisheng, Liu Boming and Tang Hongbo, has entered the space station core module Tianhe after it was docked with the spaceship. They will remain in orbit for three months.

The mission will help test technologies related to long-term astronaut stays and health care, the recycling and life support system, the supply of space materials, extravehicular activities and operations, and in-orbit maintenance.

These technologies are essential for the construction of the space station and will lay an important foundation for the human exploration of deeper space in the future.

China has always believed that outer space is a common treasure of humanity, and that its exploration, development and peaceful use are the common pursuits of all people around the world.

With this faith, China has pledged to build its space station into a space lab to benefit all people.

The space station, in low-Earth orbit, can facilitate astronauts in carrying out large-scale space science and technology experiments, which can greatly promote the development of space technology and enable technological innovation in related fields.

China has also made its space station an open platform for international cooperation.

According to the China Manned Space Agency, extensive cooperation will be carried out concerning the functional expansion of the space station, space science and applications, joint flights of Chinese and foreign astronauts, and the transformation of technological achievements.

A total of 17 countries will participate in the experiments aboard China's space station, covering aerospace medicine, the life sciences and biotechnology, microgravity physics and combustion science, and astronomy.

China welcomes cooperation proposals for joint flights of Chinese and foreign astronauts, which could be realized after the construction of the space station is completed.

Space station is a starting point for long-term human stays in space. The exploration of the vast universe will be endless and require all nations on Earth to work hand in hand.

China has already engaged in fruitful cooperation with the international community concerning the ongoing Mars exploration, with partners including the European Space Agency and the national space agencies of Argentina, France and Austria.

China holds an open attitude toward cooperation in the fourth phase of its lunar exploration program and the international lunar research station.

As facts have proven, China will always welcome cooperation proposals concerning space projects based on equality, mutual benefit and peaceful utilization, and will promote cooperation with utmost sincerity.

