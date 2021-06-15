China-Europe freight train adds new route to Germany's Hamburg

Xinhua) 16:54, June 15, 2021

LANZHOU, June 15 (Xinhua) -- A new freight train route has been launched, linking Hamburg in Germany and the city of Wuwei in northwest China's Gansu Province, local authorities said on Tuesday.

A train carrying 771 tonnes of containers with a total value of approximately 36.3 million yuan (5.67 million U.S. dollars) departed from Wuwei on Sunday, inaugurating the service.

The train is expected to arrive in Hamburg in early July after traveling through China's Alataw Pass, said the Gansu (Wuwei) international inland port administration committee.

It is the land port's first China-Europe freight train to Hamburg, also its second China-Europe freight train to Germany this year.

The goods aboard the new route's first train are mainly auto parts, office supplies, household appliances and intelligent package delivery lockers. The train will travel approximately 8,700 km to reach its final destination in Germany.

