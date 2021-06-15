'First Bridge of Sichuan-Tibet' a boon to local people

Ecns.cn) 16:48, June 15, 2021

This aerial photo taken on June 9 shows the Luding Bridge on Ya'an-Kargilik County Highway spans over the Dadu River in Luding County, Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Garze, China's Sichuan Province. (Photo: China News Service/ Liu Zhongjun)

The Luding Bridge shortens the distance between Ya'an city and Luding county in the Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Garze in Sichuan, which benefits people of two places. The bridge, also known as the Dadu Bridge, played a significant role during the Long March.

