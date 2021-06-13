Home>>
Russia Day celebrated in Moscow
(Xinhua) 13:50, June 13, 2021
Children run with the kites in colors of Russian flag to celebrate the Russia Day in Moscow, Russia, on June 12, 2021. Russia Day marks the date when the First Congress of People's Deputies of the Russian Federation adopted the Declaration of Russia's National Sovereignty in 1990. (Xinhua/Evgeny Sinitsyn)
