'One country, two systems' is a unique approach making huge contributions, official says

Chinadaily.com.cn) 16:06, June 12, 2021

Luo Huining, director of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the HKSAR delivers a keynote address at a high-level seminar on the relationship between the Communist Part of China and the "one country, two systems" at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre on June 12, 2021.[Photo by Edmond Tang/China Daily]

The "one country, two systems", an innovative policy created by the Communist Party of China with political wisdom, has made extraordinary contributions to the mankind, the central government's top liaison official in Hong Kong said on Saturday.

Luo Huining, director of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, made the remarks at a forum jointly held by the liaison office, the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the Hong Kong SAR, the Chinese People's Liberation Army Garrison in the Hong Kong SAR, and the Office for Safeguarding National Security of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong SAR.

"Even today we can ask, which country in the world would allow the existence of two social systems within its territory?" Luo said in his speech.

The Communist Party of China's leading position is chosen by the history and the people, he said.

To push forward the cause of "one country, two systems", the leadership of the CPC must be upheld and the institutional improvements related to the Constitution and the Basic Law must be made, he added.

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Bianji)