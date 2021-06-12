Carrie Lam vows to create more Greater Bay Area opportunities for Hong Kong youth

Xinhua) 10:37, June 12, 2021

HONG KONG, June 11 (Xinhua) -- Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Carrie Lam said Friday that the HKSAR government will more actively participate in the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area to create more opportunities for Hong Kong young people.

Speaking at a meeting of the Hong Kong United Youth Association, Lam said the HKSAR government has been vigorously encouraging youngsters to find broader room for growth in the Greater Bay Area and fit in the national development.

Lam cited favorable policies from the HKSAR government to help young people take internships, seek jobs or set up their own businesses in mainland cities of the Greater Bay Area.

A funding scheme for youth entrepreneurship has been launched and received applications from over 200 entrepreneurial teams, Lam said.

With the society put back on track thanks to the implementation of the national security law in the HKSAR and improvements to the electoral system, Hong Kong can once again focus on the improvement of people's living standards, pushing forward the economy and helping the young people, Lam said.

