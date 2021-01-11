Greater Bay Area Youth Employment Scheme provides new opportunities for Hong Kong youth: official

HONG KONG, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- Law Chi-kwong, Secretary for Labor and Welfare of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government, said on Sunday that he hoped young people in Hong Kong can leverage the opportunities in the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area through the Greater Bay Area Youth Employment Scheme.

The scheme launched on Jan. 8 is one of the measures announced by the HKSAR Chief Executive Carrie Lam in the 2020 Policy Address. It aims to encourage and support young people to work and pursue their careers in the mainland cities of the Greater Bay Area.

Law said in his blog that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many countries in the world are facing economic recession and rising unemployment among other challenges. Many young people in Hong Kong, including fresh university graduates, are not optimistic about the job market this year, fearing that they will not be able to find the right jobs.

Law said that the Greater Bay Area is one of the most open and economically vibrant regions in the country, with a large population, huge market and great development potential. It has attracted a large number of high-end enterprises and technology companies with global influences to set up headquarters there. Even under the influence of COVID-19, the economy of the Greater Bay Area continues to grow.

Law said the young people in Hong Kong should think about how to board the high-speed train of development in the Greater Bay Area and find a suitable position there.

Law said Hong Kong is a highly open and internationalized place in the region, and with the unique advantages of "one country, two systems", it plays an important role in the construction of the Greater Bay Area.

As long as the Hong Kong young people have the courage to seize the opportunity, they can not only find better opportunities in career development in the area but can also have a deeper understanding of the country, he added.