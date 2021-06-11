Chinese regulator says supportive of companies choosing own listing locations

Xinhua) 17:48, June 11, 2021

SHANGHAI, June 10 (Xinhua) -- China's top securities regulator on Thursday reiterated its open and supportive attitude concerning companies' choices of listing locations.

"It is normal that some businesses opt to list overseas while some choose to come back," said Yi Huiman, chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), in a speech delivered at the Lujiazui Forum held in Shanghai from Thursday to Friday.

Regardless of where to go public, companies should comply with local laws and regulations, Yi noted, calling for further cooperation among global watchdogs to provide a better market environment.

The CSRC will properly handle the relations between openness and security, as the prerequisite for overseas listing is to comply with relevant domestic laws and regulatory requirements, Yi added.

