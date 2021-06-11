China increases penalties for workplace safety violations in new law amendment

Photo taken on May 27, 2020 shows a view of the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

BEIJING, June 10 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislature on Thursday adopted an amendment to the Law on Workplace Safety.

The amendment stipulates heavier penalties for workplace safety violations by production and business operation entities and their responsible persons.

It also adds provisions concerning the new situation of workplace safety in emerging industries, including the platform economy, as well as other prominent problems affecting workplace safety efforts.

Lawmakers approved the amendment at the closing meeting of a regular legislative session of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, which started in Beijing on Monday.

The latest amendment will come into force on Sept. 1, 2021.

