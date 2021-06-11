Greater Bay Area best entry point for HK companies to explore domestic market: Carrie Lam

Xinhua, June 11, 2021

HONG KONG, June 10 (Xinhua) -- Carrie Lam, chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), said Thursday that the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) is the best entry point for Hong Kong businessmen to explore the domestic market.

Lam said at the GoGBA one-stop platform launching ceremony that with reform and innovation as the fundamental driving force, the country is establishing at a faster pace the new development paradigm featuring "dual circulation," in which domestic and overseas markets reinforce each other, with the domestic market as the mainstay.

The GoGBA one-stop platform was launched by the the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) with the support of the Guangdong provincial government to support Hong Kong enterprises to tap into the mainland domestic market.

The Guangdong provincial government has granted permission to the HKTDC to disseminate information on the latest economic and trade policies in the mainland through the platform, and to use it as one of the windows for information on various business procedures.

Lam said that Hong Kong serves as an important channel connecting the country and the international community and the "dual circulation" development strategy will bring unlimited opportunities to Hong Kong companies.

Lam said that the GoGBA one-stop platform will help Hong Kong companies to gain access to market information of various cities in the Greater Bay Area, and to build a broader business network.

Hong Kong enterprises can make good use of their valuable experience in doing business in the GBA and enter the huge and fast-growing mainland market, she added.

