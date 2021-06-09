U.S. Senate approves bill to counter China

CGTN) 09:39, June 09, 2021

Photo taken on March 6, 2021 shows the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C., the United States. (Photo by Ting Shen/Xinhua)

The U.S. Senate on Tuesday voted 68-32 to pass a package of legislation intended to boost the country's ability to compete with Chinese technology.

The bipartisan measure, titled the "United States Innovation and Competition Act of 2021 (USICA)," authorizes about $190 billion for provisions to strengthen U.S. technology and research – and would separately approve spending about $50 billion to increase U.S. production and research into semiconductors and telecommunications equipment.

"This legislation will enable the United States to out-innovate, out-produce and out compete the world in the industries of the future," said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

The bill now heads to the House of Representatives.

U.S. President Joe Biden later said in a White House statement that he applauded the move and looked forward to signing it into law as soon as possible.

"We are in a competition to win the 21st century, and the starting gun has gone off. As other countries continue to invest in their own research and development, we cannot risk falling behind. America must maintain its position as the most innovative and productive nation on Earth," according to the statement.

China's Foreign Ministry has repeatedly voiced opposition against negative U.S. bills that aim to counter China on multiple fronts.

"The legislation disregards facts, hypes up the so-called 'China threat' and 'malign influence,' calls for all-out strategic competition with China, and even lobbies for a decoupling and confrontation between China and the U.S.," a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on May 28 after the U.S. advanced USICA to a Senate vote.

"China's objective is never about overtaking, replacing or outcompeting the U.S., but about constant self-improvement to become a better version of China and enable the Chinese people to lead better lives," spokesperson Zhao Lijian said.

"I'd like to reiterate that China is committed to forging a relationship with the U.S. featuring no conflict, no confrontation, mutual respect and win-win cooperation."

