U.S., Chinese companies are busiest int'l investors in Germany: EY study

Xinhua) 11:03, June 08, 2021

BERLIN, June 7 (Xinhua) -- U.S. and Chinese companies were the busiest international investors in Germany in 2020, according to a study published by consulting firm Ernst & Young (EY) on Monday.

Although the number of projects by U.S. investors in Germany fell by 6 percent year-on-year in 2020, the U.S. remained "by far the most important investor group" in Germany, EY noted. The number of investments in Germany made by Chinese companies rose by 17 percent.

"International companies traditionally value Germany's well-trained workforce and its political, social and legal security, which is a great asset, particularly in politically and economically turbulent times," said Henrik Ahlers, chairman of the executive board Germany in a statement.

The number of international investment projects in Germany fell by only 4 percent compared to the previous year, according to the EY study of projects that lead to the establishment of new locations as well as new jobs.

"Exports remained strong as Germany benefited above average from the early recovery in China," said Ahlers, adding that Germany recorded relatively small losses as an investment location.

Europe's leading investment locations, France and Britain, saw significant declines in the number of foreign investment projects in 2020, and recorded declines of 18 percent and 12 percent respectively, according to the study.

Across Europe, a total of 5,578 investment projects by international investors were announced, which was 13 percent less than in the previous year, according to EY.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)