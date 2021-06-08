China urges U.S. to sever official, military ties with Taiwan

Xinhua) 10:57, June 08, 2021

BEIJING, June 7 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Monday urged the United States to cut off any form of official exchanges and military contact with China's Taiwan.

"We urge the United States to abide by the one-China principle and the provisions of the three China-U.S. joint communiques and appropriately handle Taiwan-related issues," said Ma Xiaoguang, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council. Ma was commenting on the recent visit of three U.S. senators to Taiwan.

In the face of a worsening COVID-19 epidemic, Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority has ignored the health and safety of people in Taiwan and stirred up trouble across the Taiwan Strait, Ma said.

The DPP authority's indifference to Taiwan people's lives and wellbeing and its shameless political manipulation have again exposed its nature of seeking "Taiwan independence," he added.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)