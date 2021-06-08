China lodges solemn representations with U.S. over 3 senators visiting Taiwan

Xinhua) 10:58, June 08, 2021

BEIJING, June 7 (Xinhua) -- China firmly opposes the visit of three U.S. senators to Taiwan and has lodged solemn representations with the United States, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Monday.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin told a press briefing that the visit has gravely violated the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communiques that the United States once stated it would uphold.

Wang urged the United States to immediately stop any form of official exchanges with Taiwan, handle the Taiwan question cautiously, and refrain from sending any wrong signals to "Taiwan independence" forces to avoid further serious damage to China-U.S. ties and peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

