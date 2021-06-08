China marks World Oceans Day with a focus on protecting marine biodiversity

Xinhua) 14:55, June 08, 2021

A staff member dives in the sea area of Wuzhizhou Island in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, April 27, 2020.(Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

BEIJING, June 8 (Xinhua) -- Countries across the world will observe World Oceans Day on Tuesday. This year's theme, "The Ocean: Life and Livelihoods," highlights the importance of oceans for the life and activities of the global community.

In China, this year's World Oceans Day will be marked with a focus on protecting marine biodiversity and raising public awareness on the harmonious coexistence between humankind and nature.

